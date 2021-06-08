Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Wednesday. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.