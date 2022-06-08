 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

