Jun. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.