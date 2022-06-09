Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.