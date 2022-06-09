Mooresville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day.…
The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Mooresville folks s…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a hot da…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. There is a 45% chance of rain in th…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It sho…
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
Mooresville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted …