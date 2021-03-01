This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Mostly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
