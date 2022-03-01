 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Mooresville. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

