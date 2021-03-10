This evening in Mooresville: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
