Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
