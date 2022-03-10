 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

