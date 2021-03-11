Mooresville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
