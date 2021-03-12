 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Overcast. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics