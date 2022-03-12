Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low near 20F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Looking ahead, Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
