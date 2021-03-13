Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.