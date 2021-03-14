 Skip to main content
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Overcast. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

