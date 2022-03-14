 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics