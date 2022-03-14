For the drive home in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
