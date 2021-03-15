Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.