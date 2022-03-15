 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

