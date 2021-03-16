Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.