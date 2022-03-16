 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Rain. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

