Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Rain likely. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Tomorrow's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.