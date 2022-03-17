 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Mainly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

