Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.