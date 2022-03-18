Mooresville's evening forecast: Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
