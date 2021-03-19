For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
