Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
