Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
