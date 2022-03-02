 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics