 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics