 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics