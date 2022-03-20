For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
