Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

