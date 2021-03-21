For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Rain likely. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. T…
Today's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 d…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Mooresville. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderst…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Mooresville area w…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds W…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We'll see…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. …
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. There is a medium-high UV index expect…