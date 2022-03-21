This evening in Mooresville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
