Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

