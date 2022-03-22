Mooresville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
