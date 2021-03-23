 Skip to main content
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

