Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.