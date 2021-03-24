Mooresville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
