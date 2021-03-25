Mooresville's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
