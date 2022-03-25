Mooresville's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
