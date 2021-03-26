Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.