Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 70% chance. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
