Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 70% chance. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.