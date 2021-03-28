This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
