 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular