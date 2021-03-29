Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Mo…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. It's l…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Mooresville. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Pe…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Fri…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degr…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mil…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low ne…