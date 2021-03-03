Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.