Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tod…
For the drive home in Mooresville: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10…
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We'll se…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and vari…
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees …
- Updated
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. To…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…