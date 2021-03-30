Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.