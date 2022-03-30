Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.