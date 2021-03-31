For the drive home in Mooresville: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 39F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
