For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Mooresville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
