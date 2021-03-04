Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Clear. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.