 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Clear. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics