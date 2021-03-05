Mooresville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
