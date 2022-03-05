 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Considerable cloudiness. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

